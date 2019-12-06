George Moore III of Fort Walton Beach says open primaries are nothing but invitations to abuse the electoral process.

Everyone can vote in the general election; that's what it's for.

The primaries are for party members to choose who will represent their party. If you aren't a party member you have no business voting in a party primary.

Open primaries only allow the other party to manipulate the vote. Where there's no GOP opposition to Trump with an open primary, the RNC could ask that Republican voters all vote for the Democratic candidate that's currently in 20th place, resulting in a totally different outcome.

The Democrats pulled it off in a Midwest state with open primaries when they voted for the weakest of three GOP candidates running to unseat the incumbent Democrat. Without open primary the strongest GOP candidate might have won in the general election.

Nothing good can come from this meddling.

George Moore III, Fort Walton Beach