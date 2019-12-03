Mike Wynn of Panama City lists 14 reasons why the author of a letter to the editor giving President Trump credit for the economy is wrong.

In response to the letter from the retired colonel from Niceville, “All credit goes to Trump,” a person who retires as a lieutenant colonol is not generally recognized as a military strategist by those who are.

I would ask the lieutenant colonel If he is proud of a commander-in-chief who clearly:

1. Acts as an agent for Russia, knowingly, or by means of abject incompetence.

2. Supports the genocide of our allies the Kurds by Turkey and Russia.

3. Refuses to condemn the brutal murder of a resident American journalist.

4. Openly enlists the aid of a foreign country to trash a political opponent.

5. Is incapable of maintaining a functioning Executive branch because of his

towering ego.

6. Actively declares war on a free press.

7. Continually appoints judges who have no experience in the practice of law.

8. Uses family and other individuals who cannot qualify for a security clearance

to conduct sensitive work, to the detriment of America.

9. Promotes xenophobia, homophobia, racism, violence and white nationalism.

10. Is protected in Congress by the most corrupt, lawless sycophants America has

ever seen.

11. Promotes the destruction of America’s environment and treasured sites all

for the sake of profit.

12. Uses our government to enrich himself and his family.

13. Refuses to release his taxes, something that any honorable person would never do.

14. Attacks science and scientists at every turn to appease his hypocritical evangelical base.

I could go on for another dozen pages but the editor wouldn’t have room.

No, lieutenant colonel, you seem to be all about your bank account. That is all that seems to matter to you, and to your Trump-supporting fellow travelers. Trump will not prevail. Decent people of all political stripes will rise up and defeat Donald Trump, and America will see justice. Count on it.

I pity blindness such as you demonstrate. I have worked with senior officers of every branch of the services, and these are not their standards by any means.

Mike Wynn, Panama City