Gov. Ron DeSantis’ budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 was released last week and in some ways, it really does live up to its claim of being “the Bolder, Brighter, Better Future Budget.”

The $91.4 billion budget has about $1 billion more in general education spending, bringing it up to $22.9 billion. And folded into that is $600 million for his plan to raise the minimum salary for full-time classroom teachers to $47,500. Plus, another $300 million for a new teacher bonus system to replace the much-reviled and litigated Best and Brightest bonus plan.

On environmental spending, an area that particularly suffered during Gov. Rick Scott’s term, DeSantis puts aside $625 million, including $50 million in springs restoration, $100 million for Florida Forever, and $54 million in new funding for state parks.

There is $54 million for fighting the opioid epidemic and $17 million for new mental health and substance abuse programs.

And there is $6.6 million to oversee elections, including new cyber-security initiatives.

But how to pay for these long-wished-for funding increases?

The governor’s office says some of that money — some $84.8 million — could come from cutting back on earmarks, those budget requests that come from individual legislators, often for the narrow benefit of the folks back home.

How the Legislature will react to that call for fiscal discipline will be seen in the year ahead. Remember the governor’s budget request – even when the governor’s party is in the legislative majority – is just that, a request.

In principle, legislative turkeys – programs that spring from the minds of legislators rather than from any documented need that state agencies have studied and identified — have few defenders. In practice, however, turkeys happen.

And here, we might suggest one very large earmark that could be eliminated to fund the worthy goals outlined in the governor’s budget: Abandon the project that some have dubbed “the roads to nowhere.”

The expansion of toll roads through rural Florida represents the state’s biggest road-system project in the past half century. The plan would extend the Suncoast Parkway all the way to Georgia. It would build a new section of the Florida Turnpike that would hook up with the Suncoast. And it would build a new toll road from Polk County south to Collier County.

The plan commits the state to spending $90 million next year and $135 million the next year, so construction on the 300 miles of highway can start in 2022. After that, it would cost about $140 million a year.

These are not projects that the state Department of Transportation planned for or that local governments in rural counties affected demanded.

Instead of enabling sprawl and the loss of farmland and forest areas, you’d think the state would want to improve transportation in places where people live. Instead, this super-earmark was wrangled through the Legislature last year by Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton.

A bolder, brighter, better future spending plan could find a much better use for those dollars.

This guest editorial was originally published in the Dayton Beach News-Journal, a sister newspaper within Gannett Florida.