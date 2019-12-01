Instead of presenting workable ideas to get elected, Dems continue to want to indict their opponents whom they cannot beat at the ballot box. Stopping the myriad conspiracy theories they have accused Trump of is harder than leaving Scientology.

Here is my annual ADD list of random things I was thankful for this year:

Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Coroners agree: Epstein was killed by hanging — around the Clintons.

LeBron James’ lack of understanding of history was laid bare when he sided with Communist China against pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong. Aside from supporting a repressive regime with a record of human rights violations a mile long, China’s slave labor makes his Nike shoes. In his defense, LeBron pointed out China’s creativity, reminding us that its entire language is made out of American millennials’ tattoos.

James reflects the hypocrisy of the young, mindless, urban leftist elites. They love to virtue-signal their “valor” by telling you how they are for diversity, the downtrodden, and equal education/income and are against segregationists, while they wait in the carpool line to pick up their kids at private school lacrosse practice.

Ruled by the DNC/media with a firm hand, the Democratic debates in Atlanta had the lowest ratings so far. Their debates should continue with just Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren, Joe Biden and Mayor Pete. Because she challenges some of the DNC dogma, Tulsi Gabbard will soon not even be allowed to watch on TV.

Instead of presenting workable ideas to get elected, Dems continue to want to indict their opponents whom they cannot beat at the ballot box. Stopping the myriad conspiracy theories they have accused Trump of is harder than leaving Scientology.

The $45 mil Mueller investigation farce is over, thankfully. Who can forget Robert Mueller’s disjointed testimony about his own report? When Adam Schiff asked him to state his name, Mueller asked, “What page is that on?”

Accomplished liar Adam Schiff has weaponized federal agencies controlled by the Democrat Congress to damage Republicans. Russian collusion theories still pollute the airways. Schiff makes Joe McCarthy look like a piker. Schiff feels like the captain of the Titanic; when crashing the ship, he comforts his looney left followers by telling them, “Not to worry, we are just stopping for a little ice.”

Schiff should get back to doing National Intelligence in his Intel Committee. He should be sent by Trump to inspect personally the leaks in Iranian nuclear plants.

Prince Andrew was fired from his royal duties for his close association with Democrat donor and Clinton cavorting confidant Jeffrey Epstein. He loses his $300,000 yearly salary from the Queen and his chauffer. He now will have to drive himself and, since he just crossed the Clintons, he’s afraid to start his car.

It is the last season for Netflix’s award-winning show “Orange is the New Black.” Great news for folks who don’t get much good news! It’s the only women’s prison movie that men don’t have to delete immediately from their browser history.

At the Atlanta airport, a Fox reporter angered “Quid Pro Joe” Biden when he asked about his son Hunter’s “love child” with an Arkansas woman. You worry about the poor kid’s future, but Joe Biden has already gotten the baby Hillary’s old seat on the Walmart board and another on the Gymboree finance committee.

The weak Democrat field has enticed former NY Mayor Mike Bloomberg into the presidential race. He made $50 billion as a Republican in order to become rich enough to run as a Democrat. He said he will not screw up winning Wisconsin like Hillary did by ignoring it. He will just buy Wisconsin because he feels that’s better than having to spend time there.

Now that we are pulling out of Syria, refugees are coming to the United States. Southern cities refuse to take them. Sanctuary cities like Los Angeles say they will, but that the vetting process will be extensive. The refugees will not be evaluated on their criminal history, race, creed or color. They will be treated like all others in L.A. and will just be judged by the car they drive.

If two male Syrians were to show up in a California court asking for asylum, the judge would instinctively marry them.

Finally, there is still some college fun. When the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame came to play the University of Georgia, local merchants took all the Irish Spring soap off their shelves. I am just thankful Georgia didn’t play the University of Southern California.

