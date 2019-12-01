Robert Hirsch of Miramar Beach takes issue with a previous letter to the editor about President Trump and the great things he has done, and points out President Obama actually deserves credit for those things.

The writer of “All credit goes to Trump” asked some questions and tried to make some points to which I would like to respond.

First, he tries to make the case that my investments are better since Trump became president. In 2008, right after Obama was elected and the stock market was “in the toilet,” I figured Obama would pull us out of the Bush recession and now was the time to invest. I was correct and my 2008 investments doubled. In fact, the market’s continued rise is a credit to Obama, and, under Trump, the market has slowed and a new recession, according to economists, is just around the corner.

As for the Trump “tax break,” it is one big scam on the middle class. The tax law did away with exemptions, property tax deductions, and other deductions which help middle income families. To make it seem like such “good thing,” they lowered withholding, so workers initially received a bigger paycheck only to discover, come tax time, they had to pay it back. Sure, the standard deduction was increased but that will go down every year until 2015 when it will reach the 2017 level. The writer is probably retired and has a household of two so the loss of the exemption didn’t hurt him like it would a young family with five in the household. Keep giving to charity, writer, because the middle class families may need the help in the next few years.

Now, in his opinion Democrats are not only anti-Israel but “clearly anti-Semitic.” On what does he base such an outlandish charge? Most American Jews are actually Democrats. Did he forget that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is being indicted for corruption? Trump’s rhetoric has emboldened the racist and ant-Semites, and attacks on synagogues, mosques, and black churches has reached a level not seen since the 1950s. Not to mention the separation of Hispanic children from their parents and their being confined to virtual concentration camps. How can anyone in their right mind defend such a man?

History will show that President Trump’s corruption and other crimes far surpass anything the writer could imagine.

Robert Hirsch, Miramar Beach