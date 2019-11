Richard Poole of Longwood says the administration’s rejection of climate change reflects greed.

As a father, grandfather and great grandfather, I am concerned about the problems confronting the younger generations.

Can science solve the problems? Yes. Will science solve the problems? No.

Greed has declared war on science.

President Trump claims climate change is a hoax and an expensive tax on American businesses.

Greed is winning. Sea levels are rising.

