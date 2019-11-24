Whatta guy! Whatta guy! WHATTA GUY!

Who? Hunter Biden, of course!

Burisma knows. This energy systems company in the Ukraine reached around the world, by-passing hundreds of millions of others to hire this one special guy, Hunter Biden, for their Board of Directors.

And they paid him over $50,000 a month to be sure he'd agree to work for them. And he doesn't even speak their language! Hunter Biden obviously is a giant among mere geniuses.

Quick — America's gotta draft him — draft him for President. He's gotta be the one. But will he accept the meager pay? Maybe he'll do it if we up his pay to $100,000 a month. Whatta guy.

Don Schroeder, Destin

Would you like to write a letter to the editor in response? If so, email your letter to letters@nwfdailynews.com or use this handy online submission form.