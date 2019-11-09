Publishing Wendy Hernandez's comment calling the president a "Poor baby" (They were mean to Trump) shows a lack of editorial expertise or wisdom.

Publishing demeaning retorts serves no purpose other than to inflame emotions and further exacerbate the existing political division of our community. A newspaper's purpose to responsibly inform, to educate, or to entertain was woefully ignored when the editorial team chose the previous quoted letter.

May I respectively suggest that your staff jointly review and reaffirm the purpose and values of your own platform? Publishing school-yard taunts will not be among them.

Steve Brannon, Niceville