This is written in response to the recent Our View (“Gaetz’s theatrics unproductive,” Oct. 26, Northwest Florida Daily News). It was in regard to our congressman, Matt Gaetz.

I take great exception to the article and the tone of the writer’s very Democratic view of our representative. I have no negative views of our congressman and applaud him for standing up for our president and going after the very biased actions taken by the House of Representatives.

EDITORIAL: Gaetz’s theatrics unnecessary, unproductive

The actions by the House remind me of an Old West lynching of someone thought to be guilty of something without giving the party a chance to defend himself. It has been conducted in secret and they leaked info they want to come out while purporting to be fair and unbiased. Really?

I don't believe the Dems want any information contrary to their pre-determined judgment of guilt. Representative Gaetz has my support to fight them on everything until this situation is resolved correctly.

Jimmy Dubose, Crestview

Matthew Gaetz, our current U.S. Representative In Northwest Florida, has tried to crash an impeachment hearing by a committee of which he is not a member.

Gaetz then tried to say that there wasn’t transparency because he was asked to leave. Matt Gaetz isn’t a member of the committee he tried to crash. Northwest Florida Daily News needs to report the facts of our representative’s false statement.

Gaetz is playing a game to enrich his name and position. He is using Fox News and playing games for air time.

Northwest Florida voters need to know that our current congressional representative is grifting his voters by playing up on Fox News. I think that the intelligent voters can see through Gaetz using his voters base’s viewership of Fox “News.“

Truth will eventually prevail regardless of what Gaetz says.

Delaine Syster, Miramar Beach