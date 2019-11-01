As the daughter, daughter-in-law, step-mother, aunt and widow of a soldier, I am appalled by the reader complaining about the noise from Eglin.

May I remind you that it is because of this noise and our armed forces constantly training that you CAN sleep in your cozy bed at night.

How selfish of you to worry about your precious sleep when our brave soldiers are putting their lives on the line every day for your freedom and security, never knowing when, or if, they will be able to sleep in their own beds again.

Instead of cursing them, you should be thanking them. After all, that "noise" is "the sound of freedom!"

Thank you to soldiers everywhere for your service!

Beverly Schultz, Gainesville