History identifies significant events in the human condition with a name and a time period. For example, the Dark Ages refers to the initial five hundred years of decline following the fall of Rome in 476.A.D. It is thought of as beginning around 450 A.D. and continuing till 1000.A.D.

There is a current, significant event happening in the America condition which must be identified as the start of a new period of decline. This event is the incredible, fast-moving collapse of a free and independent press. The Founding Fathers realized that a key check and balance on tyranny was a free and independent press which would serve as a watch dog monitoring and exposing government corruption, waste and abuse. The need for this institution was so important that it was enshrined in the First Amendment which mandates that ..”Congress shall make no law…abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press”..

Today’s press (print and broadcast) has self-destructed into a shadow of its former self. The press has become an agent of and an operative for the liberal, left-wing Socialist-Democrat agenda. In my 60 years of studying political science and of witnessing the State of the Union, I have sadly observed the collapse of this important institution. The bias against and the hatred for President Trump by the press is unprecedented in the history of our Republic

This collapse of journalistic integrity, professionalism and independence certainly deserves an epoch name; therefore, I am declaring the year 2016 as year One of “The Fall of a Free and Independent American Press.” And, the irony of this fall is that it was not due to government pressure or demands; it was self-inflicted.

Jim Simpson, Fort Walton Beach

Silence, please

An open letter to Eglin AFB: Would it be possible for you to stop blowing up the earth every day so we can get some sleep?

Paulson Cain, Fort Walton Beach