Political experts abound

As I read the Letters to the Editor, I just can’t believe we have an area in Florida so filled with government experts.

It seems the people like Tom Schwingle and Jean Ledoux see 1 or 2 anti-Trump clips on CNN and now they are experts in US Foreign affairs and are Monday-morning quarterbacks.

I sure would love to know what theIr current jobs are, (I bet it’s really important), but they missed their calling in government.

You've just got to love the Democrats, they just don’t know what they want and neither do we. They continually change their views daily and even by the minute at times. But what I do know is that if Trump makes the calls, they are against it, PERIOD. No matter what it is or how it will benefit the USA, they stand against it and protest.

I hope they watched the circus Tuesday night called the demo debates. These are the candidates they have to choose from. Hahahaha GOOD LUCK!

Go Trump 2020.

Gary Liddell, Holt

PETA cautions against reptile pets

A recent outbreak of Salmonella linked to pet turtles is a reminder that keeping reptiles as pets puts one's health at serious risk.

Even though they don't show any symptoms of illness, an estimated 90 percent of reptiles harbor the bacteria. Salmonella is a nasty bug. Typical symptoms include abdominal cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Other complications can include sepsis, septic arthritis, meningitis—and even death.

The potential consequences of this infection are so serious that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that children under the age of 5 should avoid contact with reptiles and even anything that has come into contact with reptiles.

Please, for your family's well-being and the sake of the animals, think twice before succumbing to temptation and buying a turtle, snake, or lizard.

If you're considering adding an animal companion to your family, our nation's animal shelters are filled to the brim with millions of dogs, cats, and other animals who are dying for a good home.

Jennifer O'Connor, PETA Foundation