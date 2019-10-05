Questioning the ethics of the president while ignoring the lack of ethics of the Democratic talking heads is hypocrisy.

Biden's corruption was quietly dismissed by the liberal media, as was Hillary's destruction of 30,000 emails. If ignoring the Constitution and the rule of law is acceptable for Democrats but any action by Republicans to uncover the truth lands them in jail, then America is being deceived by the Democratic Party.

Democratic candidates want your votes to move the nation toward socialism. Are we willing to give up America's freedoms for socialism?

The liberal and conservative media have regressed to "mocking bird talking points." News media report the same points of view with one leaning left and the other leaning right. What is considered ethical must also be truthful. Are reporters reporting the truth if he or she has an unequivocal hatred for the president?

The Left's lingering disappointment Hillary is not POTUS has caused much animosity toward Trump and his administration. It is apparent by past accusations, Democrats will stop at nothing to remove this president.

Trump's determination to protect America from socialism is ethical enough.

Sylvia H. Williams, Destin