Perhaps as soon as the end of October, House Democrats may draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. That statement alone is combustible enough to light up the night sky.

Democrats are determined to hold Trump to account for his phone conversation with a foreign leader. Republicans thus far support the president, who says he's the target of another witch hunt. The nation faces an ugly, tribal battle, barely 400 days before the 2020 election. But whenever this episode does reach a climax, we hope Americans will put politics — and politicians — aside as they decide whether this president has committed an impeachable offense.

We call the first week of this ferocious contest a draw, with gotcha moments delivered by both sides. Congressional Democrats were right to seize on Trump's conduct. He was wrong to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, and wrong to offer Zelenskiy the assistance of U.S. Attorney General William Barr. Trump clearly abused his power. Gotcha.

The Republican rejoinder: Trump sought to undercut Biden in his rambling conversation with Zelenskiy, but there was no explicit quid pro quo of military aid in return for a promise to go after Trump's rival. Once again, Trump was all talk — and the talk wasn't as heavy-handed as Democrats had anticipated. You think Americans want impeachment for a phone call? Gotcha.

So far, the tenor of the battle feels familiar: Trump was elected as an impetuous disrupter — to the delight of supporters and horror of detractors. He's either unconventional or unfit. The phone call can slip comfortably into either narrative: It can be excused away or cited as Exhibit A at impeachment.

The public's feelings about Trump and the charges against him become more important going forward. That's because impeachment, as laid out by the Founding Fathers, is a political process more than a legal one. There is no description of qualifying offenses in the Constitution beyond "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors." A president doesn't have to be guilty of a specific criminal act to be ousted from office.

Here lies the danger. Distaste for Trump helped provoke the impeachment inquiry, and thus contributes to arguments for impeachment.

As this process speeds toward possible articles of impeachment, politicians in Washington may not be able to set aside their partisanship. That's a responsibility for the rest of us: to keep reminding our representatives that the purpose of an impeachment debate is not a contest to beat the other side. Removing a president from office overturns the results of an election.

All of us, then, have to do our own thinking. Americans will learn more about the Ukraine call and Trump's behavior. Maybe what they've heard so far is what there is to hear. Maybe there are more damning revelations to emerge.

The duty for all of us as Americans is to assess the evidence as it evolves.

Virtually every American who has reached the age of reason has an opinion about Trump. But no one yet can be certain whether his offense here demands impeachment and removal from office.

A version of this editorial first appeared in the Chicago Tribune (TNS).