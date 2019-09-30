Letter writer Gerald Archuleta of Okaloosa Island is having a hard time believing how far some Trump supporters will go in excusing the president's behavior.

After I wrote the Daily News that I do not resent the young male students who evaded the draft during the Vietnam War, letter writer Peter Bower mentioned Bill Clinton and Joe Biden as examples of draft evaders.

In my opinion, the U.S. is a much more advanced nation because that generation became well educated. The war cost us 58,000 young lives, plus billions of dollars. Many of those Vietnam veterans still suffer from PTSD.

This part of Florida is home to many active duty and retired military personnel, veterans, and their families. It is probably one of the most patriotic areas of the nation. I keep wondering when their loyalty to America outweighs their loyalty to Donald J. Trump.

In the primary of 2016, about 17 Republicans sought the presidential nomination. Most, if not all of them, were competent, experienced officeholders who would have performed well as President.

Donald Trump, with wild, still unfulfilled promises, and by insulting and demeaning his opponents, won the nomination and election. Since taking office he has violated every rule of ethics and decency without consequences. His administration has rolled back many vital government regulations designed to improve the quality of life for all Americans.

Yet, his "base" continues to support him.

Is there no limit to what his supporters will tolerate? The Republican Party is missing an opportunity to nominate a traditional candidate for the 2020 election, instead of passively accepting a candidate of questionable ethics.

Gerald Archuleta, Okaloosa Island