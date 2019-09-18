Again, an attack on oil supplies puts the Middle East on edge. Again, Iran is a suspect.

In June, the U.S. blamed Iran for using mine attacks to disrupt oil shipments through the Persian Gulf. This time, the target was Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure. On Saturday, air attacks caused significant damage to state-owned oil installations that produce more than half of the crude output from Saudi kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter. Oil prices spiked.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of engineering what he described as "an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply." Sunday night, President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. is "locked and loaded depending on verification." Iran denied responsibility.

The region's already on a slow boil due to the 4-year-old civil war in Yemen and the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran over U.S.-imposed sanctions. In the complex rivalry playing out in the Gulf, Iran sides with Houthi rebels fighting for control of Yemen against a Saudi-led coalition. The U.S., which counts the Saudis as an ally, is pressuring Iran with sanctions to force a renegotiation of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Trump's on solid ground using sanctions to squeeze Iran until supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime returns to the table to negotiate a nuclear deal that would truly defang an untrustworthy regime. But Trump's going off half-cocked using wording like "locked and loaded." There's still much that's unknown about what happened to those oil facilities, including proof of Iran's culpability and the method of delivery: drones, cruise missiles or a combination.

Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been training militia proxies in Lebanon and Yemen in the use of drone warfare, The New York Times reported. Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the Saudi attack, saying they launched an armada of drones. But U.S. intelligence reports suggest cruise missiles did the job. Either way, Iran is a likely culprit.

Beyond verification of responsibility, the U.S. needs to calibrate the right response, in tone and action, to convince Iran to end its pattern of dangerous brinkmanship. Trump's vague but menacing threats aren't helpful. It's impossible at this point to argue for, or against, a U.S. retaliatory strike against Iran. The situation's too murky. Ideally, the U.S. will deliver a calm but clear message to Iran warning it against continuing its pattern of adventurism.

The best course for the U.S. would be to work in lock-step with Europe, but that won't be easy. The two sides aren't on the same page. Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal that President Barack Obama signed with Iran, European leaders, China and Russia. Trump wants a new agreement that addresses Iran's support of terrorism and pursuit of ballistic missiles. Europe clings to hopes of keeping the old deal alive.

A unified West would be in a better position to deter or respond to the latest crisis brought on by recalcitrant Iran. But at the end of the day the U.S. cannot allow global energy supplies to be held hostage by Iran or anyone else.

This editorial first appeared in the Chicago Tribune.