In reading Chrys Holley’s letter, “Only God can end racism,” I’d have to agree as we’re not born being racist.

Kids grow up and are taught to conform to various ego-based, reality models. The underpinnings of these various models are formed from their particular cultures or races. Adults find comfort with other like-minded people within these cultural models, replete with relative truths within.

If someone else’s model/culture/truth differs from their truth they become upset, vitriolic, prejudice, and even hateful. This leads to not only prejudices but racism as well.

I was raised Baptist, and they believed in being, “Born Again.” I reasoned at the time this meant to make a conscious effort to turn away from my ego-based model to re-establish this spiritual/God connection we were born with. For Jesus, he spent 40 days and 40 nights alone fasting in the wilderness to re-establish his spiritual connections and resist the adult physical world’s temptations. (Matthew 4:1-11). When Jesus said, “Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven,” Matthew 19:14 (KJV), it was because of the loving, angelic nature and innocence of God’s creation.

Disagreeing with Trump’s decision to separate immigrant children from their parents does not make me or others a racist, as Chrys seems to suggest. Does Chrys really mean that anyone disagreeing with Trump is a racist and should, “Shut Up?” If so, she might want to not only revisit our Constitution and our First Amendment rights of “Free Speech,” but also reconsider her mama’s wisdom and not use such learned, ego-based language.

Like separating children from their parents, acerbic judgmental language does not make us strong or the world better ... it does, however, separate one’s adult mind from our loving spiritual God-child within. Just some spiritual food for thought.

Bill Calfee, Milton