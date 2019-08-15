A very valid letter from Delaine Syster — "time to recycle this discussion" (Saturday, Aug. 10 edition).

Heck YES it's time, overdue time! I sent a similar letter last week regarding the lack of attention to taking care of our resource. Just want you to know that we have the same issue on Okaloosa Island!

How much would it cost to put recycle cans on the beach? It is not that hard to do! I even went as far as sending my letter to the Chamber of Commerce for Okaloosa County. Haven't heard a peep.

Cheryl Trapnell, Okaloosa Island