Have you ever heard about a bad apple in a barrel of apples? One apple will spoil the whole barrel if it isn’t removed.

This reminds me of our Republican Party and Trump. We no longer have a Republican Party! I’m 84 and was a Republican for 40+ years – NO LONGER.

This Republican Party reminds me of the Nazi party of the 1930s where they give total loyalty to an individual instead of where their oath of office has designated their loyalty to be, the Constitution.

But then not all Republicans fit into this category.

Floyd Pollaski, Cantonment