This article concerns our republic. I am very concerned about the division that seems to be growing among our people daily. The basis for most of our division is political. In the '60s and '70s the concern was more cultural than political. That was the time of free love and sex. Most folks thought we were doomed in those days. Today, it seems that there is much more distrust and hate. What has happened? You and I bear a lot of the blame. We have selected leaders who have little or no character, intelligence or foresight. We have selected them according to politics, their Republican or Democrat status. Another reason is that a lot of folks would rather gripe than go and vote. In most elections only about 20% of registered voters vote. Do you fall into that category? When we vote, we vote along party line issues regardless of the caliber of the candidates.

I believe the first prerequisite for choosing a leader should be his/her intelligence. You will never get a leader who has perfect character. There has only been one of those. But you can select the most intelligent one. Good and smart leaders do not attempt to divide their people. Teachers, principals, coaches, pastors, business executives, and military leaders do not divide their folks. It is bad judgment, dumb, and ignorant to follow and support a divisive leader. When national leaders are more interested in dividing than uniting the people, the citizens are in real trouble. When a national leader openly and publicly, by name criticizes one of our national heroes, it divides us. Especially, when that national leader has the same number of military deferments as that hero had in years as a prisoner of war.

Another issue that divides us is the religious issue. How can the people who say they follow the Golden Rule, support a leader whose goal and objective is to divide us? Albert Einstein once said if we continue to do the same thing, the same way and expect different results that is a definition of insanity. Maybe we need a mulligan. Start all over and only have one independent party and select the wisest among us to be our leaders.

Johnnie Prichard, Niceville