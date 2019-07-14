It is funny how Janette Gregg and people who vote like her forget that President Obama had the disadvantage of taking office in the midst of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. More than 4 million jobs were lost in his first year on top of the 4 million lost in George W. Bush’s final year. Unemployment was 7.8 when Obama took office; it peaked at 10 percent in 2009. It was at 4.8 when he left office.

I guess they think on day one Don the Con miraculously improved the economy.

Here are facts during Obama's presidency: Economy gained a net 11.6 million jobs, weekly earnings for all workers were up 4 percent, corporate profits set records as did stock prices, people lacking health insurance dropped by 15 million, home prices rose by 20 percent, illegal immigration declined, wind and solar power increased. Murder rates dropped to lowest on record.

The vitriol coming from the left is well deserved. Trump is a liar. He embarrasses our country every time he opens his mouth or tweets. I guess the right forgets calling President Obama a non-citizen, a congressman standing up and saying “You lie!” during Obama’s State of the Union address, a senator saying that he would make sure President Obama failed. The right showed hate to a president who tried his best without help from the Republicans. He is a Christian and a great family man. That is something that Trump cannot say.

Matt Gaetz is along for the ride, and that is it. He only does what he can to impress his king. Now he is under investigation for ethics violations in Congress and the Florida Bar is investigation him for threatening Michael Cohen.

I have a clear conscience on how I voted. Will you?

Bonnie Rincon, Crestview