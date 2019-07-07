We all know North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is not about to give up his nuclear capability, and it appears Trump may be ready to acknowledge that fact.

And, as it's only a matter of time before Iran also becomes a nuclear power, wouldn't it be the right thing for him to acknowledge that reality, too? Maybe even go so far as to lend assistance in getting them on par with the rest of the world, much like S. Africa did in helping Israel develop her nuclear program.

Remove sanctions against both nations, and welcome them into a modern world of equivalence.

Nothing beats a true balance of power in maintaining international peace. These actions could also serve as a long-overdue death knell for the bloated Military/Industrial Complex that President Eisenhower warned us about, and now consumes so much of our nation's budget and resources.

Sounds like a good idea to me.

Bob Reid, Niceville