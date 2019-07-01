Another holiday will soon be here. People who know me have heard what I’m about to say before – several times before, probably. We’re seeing and hearing all kinds of ads and announcements concerning the Fourth of July. We see people and wish them, “Happy Fourth of July!” We go to the Fourth of July fireworks display. Rarely do we hear the phrase, “Independence Day.”

We’re not (or certainly shouldn’t be) celebrating a date on the calendar. We’re celebrating the day we declared our independence.

I recently saw a poll that asked what Memorial Day was about. The most popular answer was that Memorial Day was the beginning of the summer season. Shameful. Halloween has become the “fall festival.” Christmas is becoming the “winter solstice.”

I oppose the “neutralization” of our culture and customs.

In the eyes of some, it’s wrong for us to celebrate our national heritage and identity. Our Founding Fathers pledged, “… to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” Many lost their lives, many lost their fortunes, none lost their honor. They deserve to be remembered and honored.

Every country using the Gregorian calendar has a Fourth of July. None of the others celebrate it. I had the good fortune to spend three years in England during my active duty days. No celebrations there.

Let’s celebrate the event, not the date. Happy Independence Day!

L.F. Rambo, Fort Walton Beach