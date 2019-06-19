Received a $115 parking ticket in Panama City Beach. I went to Bay County traffic court to contest this infraction. I was not surprised to be found guilty In a lower court but was greatly surprised when I decided to appeal.

I went to the clerks office to pick up the paperwork to begin the appeal. I was informed that I had to go to the “Law Library” and research where I might the appeal forms. Then I was informed that I had to pay $281 plus another $100 to appeal. I asked if acquitted would I get money returned. The answer was no. I believe this catch 22 was implemented to keep anyone from appealing the lower court’s decision. Why would anyone spend $381 to appeal a $115 ticket? This is discriminatory to anyone, but especially someone who is educationally or financially challenged. I thought Jim Crow Laws were abolished in the South.

Jack Smith,

Panama City Beach