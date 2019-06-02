On the way home from church last Sunday I stopped at the ATM in Oak Creek Plaza to get some cash. The machine shorted me $40.

So while still at the ATM I called the bank much to the distress of the man in the big black pickup behind me. After getting no help from the bank, I left without all the cash due me and drove about a mile to the drive-thru lane at Panera Bread.

While placing my order, the same big black pickup pulled up beside me. A boy got out of the back seat, ran over to my window, handed me $40, and said, “Sir, you forgot this.” He then ran back to the pickup, which left before I could say a thing.

Many thanks to an honest man, and more importantly thanks for teaching this boy, hopefully your son, the meaning of honesty. God bless.

Don Litke, Niceville