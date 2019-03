I notice the liberal/socialist media attacking Trump on North Korea. I suppose they want him to do like Clinton and Obama – pay off the dictator with pallets of cash.

Trump did not become super rich by being dumb. He made his money in the free market, not from the taxpayer.

A deal may never be made, but he is trying harder than previous administrations. Currently, missiles are not being launched in Asia and that's a good thing.

James Reynolds, Navarre