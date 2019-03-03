Well, once more Dave Sherry has spread more propaganda regarding the beach restoration. He simply does not comprehend that the point myself and Lynda Hanson are trying to make is that he is no more qualified to determine where the dredged sand should go than we are.

He signed his letter as a retired chemical engineer, I myself was a chemical engineer that worked for an oil field service company in the late '70s and '80s. It's my understanding that his chemical engineering experience was in a brewery. Neither of us are qualified in land management or beach restoration and therefore should not be involved in decisions on where the sand should be placed.

One issue Mr. Sherry repeatedly brings up is if the sand should be placed on public or private beaches. In my opinion this should be a non-factor, the sand should be placed on any beach that the Corps has identified as critically eroded. As I have stated before, just let the professionals at the Corps and DEP do their job.

Finally, the last point I would like to make is that when Mr. Sherry states that, "we successfully settled with FDEP and the Army Corps ..." he should probably review the definition of settled. What he did was threatened to file lawsuits against FDEP and the Corp if they did not confirm to his wishes. He should probably refrain from using phrases like "dirty little secrets" in his writings since his conduct is no better. Just let the Corps and DEP do their job, period!

John Brashears, Fort Walton Beach