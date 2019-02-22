The Florida Association of Counties and League of Cities band together to fight the battles each legislative session. They/we win some and lose some.

P.J. O’Rourke might have had the Florida Legislature in mind when he wrote: “Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.”

Particularly irksome, from where we sit, is lawmakers’ marked propensity to always know what’s right — for us. And therein lies the problem within the problem. The “us” in Panama City or Apalachicola bears little resemblance to the “us” in Tampa or Miami.

That’s why the laws of home rule are spelled out in state statutes. Lawmakers can’t openly kill them, but they can, and do, erode them at every turn.

The Florida Association of Counties and League of Cities band together to fight the battles each legislative session. They/we win some and lose some.

It’s a process lawmakers know works to their advantage. That’s because each year counties and cities lose a little more independence when these pre-emption laws sneak through. But there are no new laws that ever give more anonymity to us — so a net loss is always the result.

Just in recent years the Legislature has attempted to regulate short-term rentals. They’ve attempted to wrest away oversight of adult entertainment, noise ordinances, building permits and liquor licenses — to name a few. They tried a statewide tree-trimming ordinance, for goodness sake.

Already bills have been filed for the spring session that could:

• Prohibit local governments from collecting impact fees prior to issuance of a building permit.

• Require a local government to put a discretionary surtax amendment on a statewide ballot rather than to the voters impacted. Under this bill, the school surtax voters passed here would have to be passed on a state general election, and a simple majority would be needed to pass it.

• Prohibit an employer from offering conditions of employment other than those authorized by state or federal law.

• Prohibit local government from installing red-light cameras.

• Prohibit local governments from adopting any law to prevent micro-mobility companies from doing business as long as it complies with “similarly situated businesses.”

But the real upcoming stinker that should terrify local government has been filed by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine. Senate Bill 594 would authorize the Legislature to request the Florida Attorney General initiate an investigation of an official action taken by a “county or municipality which impacts commerce (read that: control development) and which the member or members allege violates state law or the state Constitution.

Think about that. It’s not only that the attorney general can be called to investigate misconduct by local governments. All that’s necessary is for one member to “allege” it’s occurring.

It’s nothing but a stick to retaliate against local governments that stand up to the state or localities to not “impacting commerce.”

We talk about how silly and stupid these attempts are. They are anything but. They are calculated risks by lawmakers — Hutson must have drawn the short straw — to blatantly crush home rule for the benefit of statewide interests, filling campaign coffers.

A version of this editorial first appeared in the St. Augustine Record, a News Herald sister paper with GateHouse Media. Read a longer version at newsherald.com/opinion.