Richard Dean "Pat" Patterson, of Tallahassee, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 62.

He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Lee Patterson, of Tallahassee; his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters, Robert Grant Patterson, Christine Gaynor Patterson, Annalyn Jane Patterson and Guinevere Marian Patterson, all of Ormond Beach; as well as his dog Tank.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard Grant Patterson; his mother, Janie Polous Patterson; and his sister, Vicky Lynn Patterson Simmons.

Born in 1958 in Waco, Texas and raised in Apalachicola, he owned and operated a local electrical service in Tallahassee since 1991.

A memorial service will be held at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Saturday, August 1 at 10 a.m. The service will be available to view live online at www.bevisfh.com. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on Mr. Patterson’s name, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193.

