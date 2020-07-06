Earline Bray, 91, of Carrabelle, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.

She was born April 14, 1929 in Sopchoppy, to her parents Alto and Mabel Sanders Starling. She was a homemaker and lived in Carrabelle where she raised her family.

Survivors include her two children, Pat Bragdon and Harvey Bray and wife Kris; sister Betty Miller and husband Charlie; brother Alton Starling and wife Alice; five grandchildren Marcy, Rick, Krissy, Ricky and Jeremy; and four great-grandchildren Christan, Dustin, James and Blake.

No services are planned at this time.

Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements.