Wayne Franklin Putnam went to his heavenly father on December 19, 2019. Wayne was born on July 26, 1934 in Ranger, GA. Wayne served proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a Radar Operator. He traveled, and lived, in many places throughout the world from Fairbanks, Alaska to Grenada and Trinidad. He was an avid adventurer and loved to live an

unconventional life.

Mr. Putnam is survived by his wife, Deborah Putnam of Wewahitchka, FL; a son, Bruce Putnam of Fairbanks, AK, a son Robert Putnam of Valdosta, GA; a daughter, Valerie Jenkins of Valdosta, GA, a daughter Beverly Thomas of Oxford, GA, a son Spurgeon Putnam of Key Largo, FL, a stepson Warren Watts of Marietta, GA, and a stepdaughter Reba Blue of Perry, FL; 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. EST at National Cemetery in Tallahassee, Florida.

Services are provided by Comforter Funeral Home.