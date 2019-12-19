Judy Arline Bright born October 19, 1957 passed away December 4, 2019 in Colquitt, GA. She was 62 years old, born in Wewahitchka to the late Edward Bright and Louise Jones. Judy worked as an Elderly home sitter.

She is preceded in death by her parents Edward Bright and Louise Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Dock Gibson of Tallahassee, Samuel Gibson and his wife Kimberley of Donaldsonville GA; brothers Stephen Bright of Tallahassee, Joey Bright and his wife Carolyn of Crawfordville; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; an uncle Dallas Jones and his wife Gene of Wewahitchka; her aunt Zedoria Jones of Tallahassee; and several nieces and nephews and other extended family.

Service to Honor and celebrate the life of Judy Bright were held 3 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to service.

Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449