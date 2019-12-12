Amelia Ernestine (Tina) Durant Cross, of Tallahassee, died Saturday, November 23, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Tina was born at home to Helen Livingston Durant and Willie Lyman Durant on June 12, 1934 in Monroe County, Alabama. Her family moved in her very early childhood to the coastal town of Port St. Joe, Florida, where she grew up. She graduated from Port St. Joe High School and attended Florida State University.

She married Gerald (Jerry) Keith Cross of Bristol, Florida, on June 2, 1954 shortly before her 20th birthday. She began a life of travel and new adventures as an Army wife for the next 20-plus years. They lived all over the United States and spent three years in Germany, as well. While stationed in Germany, they had the opportunity to travel through Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and France. Upon retirement, they settled in Tallahassee, not too far from their respective home towns.

She played bridge, read voraciously, and enjoyed crossword puzzles. In later life, she was introduced to golf and became an avid golfer. She was also a staunch proponent of simple food and made a mean meat loaf. She and Jerry were loving grandparents to two granddaughters and provided them countless hours of precious memories. In her last years, she was plagued by health issues, but continued to enjoy her friends, to appreciate a clever joke and classic movies, and to cheer her granddaughters on in their endeavors. Her final days were filled with grace and courage. Her passing leaves a very sad void in her immediate family. She will also be deeply missed by extended family and an array of truly wonderful friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Gay Cross Reichel, and a son-in-law, Rick Reichel, of Hilton Head, SC; two granddaughters, Ryan Reichel in San Francisco, CA, and Jeri Reichel in Washington DC; two sisters, Helen Greene (Richard) of Morganton, NC, and Susan Recknagel of Jacksonville, FL; and a sister-in-law, Jill Davis (Howard), of Bristol, FL. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Lyman Durant; her mother, Helen Livingston Durant; a brother-in-law, Armand Randolph Cross; a brother-in-law, Fred Recknagel; and a sister-in-law, Norma Jean Cross.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40: 30-31