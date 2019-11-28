Donald Wayne Ray, 66, of Port St. Joe passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born June 23, 1953 in Port St. Joe, Florida.

Donald graduated from Port St. Joe High School, worked for Vitro, a member of the St. James Episcopal Church, and the Masonic lodge.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ella Norris; daddy, L.P. Ray and his loving mother, Idell Norris Ray; older brothers, Louis T. Ray and John E. Ray.

Those left to cherish Donald’s memory include his siblings, Ellen Kyser, Minnie Ola Duray, Albert Ray, Zola Taylor, Vivian Thompson, Richard Ray, and Lola Mondy; special friend, Sherry Dozier; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.heritagefhllc.com