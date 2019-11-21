Mr. Harold L. Hinote, Sr., 86, of Port St. Joe, FL went to be with his Lord early Thursday morning, November 14, 2019, leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion to his family and friends.

Born and raised in Milton, Florida, Harold was a graduate of the class of 1951 at Milton High School. After moving to Port St. Joe, he worked at Arizona Chemical for 43 years, while being a fine daddy to his boys and a devoted husband to his loving wife of 58 years. Harold was a long-time member and deacon for 40 years at First Baptist Church of Port St. Joe, where he faithfully worshipped and served. He and his two sons, Hal and Jeff, were best of friends and spent many hours together hunting and fishing. Harold also loved cheering on the Florida Gators.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents William Eli Hinote and Alice Pendleton Hinote, along with his wife Gail Bateman Hinote. He was also preceded by his siblings: Jewel, Selma, Terry, Sr., Mary, David, and Naomi. He is survived by his son Hal Hinote and wife Melanie of Dalkeith and his son Jeff Hinote and wife Kay of Howard Creek. He is also survived by his grandsons Jeremy Hinote and wife Dee of Tampa, Ethan Hinote of Dalkeith, and Josh Parnell and wife Savannah of Wewahitchka; his great-grandson Benjamin Hinote of Tampa; and his sister Ruth Casey of Crestview, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., EST, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Oak Grove Church in Port St. Joe with long-time family friend Rev. Billy Rich officiating. Interment followed in Holly Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Cross Shores Care Center in Port St. Joe as well as friends and family for their prayers during this difficult time.

