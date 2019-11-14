A courageous and unselfish life was ended on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, when Christell Virginia Ford departed this life to eternal rest at her residence in Apalachicola.

Christell was born on March 24, 1929 in Hartford, Alabama to the late Albert and Minnie Lee (West) Williams. Christell received her education in the Hartford Public Schools in Hartford, Alabama.

In the 1950s, Christell left her Alabama roots and journeyed to Florida where she first moved to Port St Joe, then to Apalachicola where she married her husband of 20 years, the late Richard Ford, until his death

Christell served her community as a homemaker, midwife and a nurse. Christell was a faithful member to her home church, First Born Church of the Living God, where she faithfully served as a missionary until her illness.

Christell is one of 13 kids and is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Minnie Lee; her brothers, Herman Williams (Port St. Joe), J.P. Williams (Slocomb, Alabama), Troy Lee Williams (Hartford, Alabama), J.B. Williams (California); her sisters: Nettie Williams (Dothan, Alabama), Ossie Mae Williams (Jakins, Georgia), Emma Williams (Slocomb, Alabama), Gylearn Williams (Detroit, Michigan) Audrey Williams Kirkland (Albertville, Alabama), Lessie Mae Williams (Hartford, Alabama); and her beloved daughter, Virginia Glenn Ford.

Christell is survived by sisters, Ellen Williams Miller (Macon, Georgia) and Betty Williams (Tuscaloosa, Alabama), two daughters, Tammie Ford Croom (Apalachicola) and Lisa Jones (Seattle, Washington); sons Richard Ford (South Carolina), Robert Ford (Apalachicola) and Leroy Ford (Alabama); grandchildren Brandy Austin, Denita Jones, Anthony Croom, Jr., Antonio Croom, Ray Jones and Antiuana Croom; great-grandchildren Jaquan Mack, Amontaye Austin, RJ West, Thea Croom and Camilla Croom; and Goddaughter Bonnie Jones.

Public visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Apalachicola. Homegoing service will be held Friday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m., also at Friendship Missionary.

Battle Funeral Home, Panama City, is in charge of arrangements.