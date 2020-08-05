Two weeks ago, Gadsden City Council President Cynthia Toles announced the creation of a new community committee, and details of that committee were made public Tuesday.

Toles previously said that council members Jason Wilson and Deverick Williams will co-chair the committee.

Wilson talked about the specifics of the Human Relations Advisory Committee, the name given to the new committee.

The committee "has been created to facilitate equitable opportunities in all aspects of community life in Gadsden," and the goal is to "recommend solutions that improve the social and economic future of all citizens."

There will be 12 members on the committee: two educators, two historians, two elected officials, three citizens under the age of 30, a representative from the planning and zoning department, the city attorney and the public affairs coordinator.

The committee won’t have a budget, meaning it won’t cost the city any money.

Meetings will be governed by the Open Meetings Act, and a representative of the city clerk’s office will attend and maintain minutes.

The outline also lists items on an action plan for the new committee to address, including identifying city property that is subject to the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

"There is a very real question about what falls under this act," said Wilson, who said the goal isn’t to harm any local monuments.

He said the act is unclear in its scope, and the city needs to look at things like street signs and parks to see if it may already be unintentionally violating the act, which protects historically relevant items like monuments and buildings that are more than 40 years old.

The committee will hold public meetings to receive input on civil issues impacting the community at large and recommend programs, policies and activities to reduce discrimination, increase cultural competency and promote civil and human rights for all citizens, the outline states.

Summaries of recommendations will be presented to the mayor and city council, and the committee will assist with implementing anything that the mayor and council choose to adopt.

"The committee will have no ability to take any action on behalf of this city," Wilson said. "We’re trying to create a place other than this council meeting where we can have discussion."