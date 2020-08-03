According to James Tindle, code enforcement manager for Panama City Beach, "99%" of those ticketed were tourists.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — In less than a month, more than a dozen people have received $500 citations for refusing to get out of the Gulf while double-red flags fly.

According to James Tindle, code enforcement manager for Panama City Beach, "99%" of those ticketed were tourists.

"Some people just don’t want to be told to stay out of the water," Tindle said. "I’ve heard people say numerous times ’I’m down here for a week, and I paid $3,000-$4,000 to be here, so I’m getting in that water.’

"That puts our first responders, our lifeguards, it puts everybody in jeopardy," he added.

Once double red flags go up, lifeguards with the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue’s Beach Safety Division begin patrolling the coast, reminding people it’s now prohibited to get in the water.

Code enforcement then follows behind, ticketing those who decide to stay in — a process Tindle said then goes on all day.

He added that out of the tickets issued so far, only a few people have either tried to flee the beach or gotten confrontational. The Panama City Beach Police Department then steps in to help.

"What happens is after the safety vehicles run through, people just ignore it and they get right back in the water," he said. "We’re not going to catch everybody. It’s kind of like speeding, (and) people are going to speed all day. But, if you catch one or two, the word gets out."

According to Interim Fire Chief Ray Morgan, the city is in the initial phases of contract discussions with its first group slated to potentially be a part of the department’s private-public partnerships, which basically leases lifeguards to protect a specific portion of the coast.

Morgan added that the discussions are with an unnamed, large group that owns multiple properties.

"We are currently looking at staffing one of their hotels on the west end of the beach," Morgan wrote in an email. "We will put together a proposal for what it will cost and see what they say.

"We want this to be fair and equitable for all, while protecting our visitors," he added.