RELIGIOUS EVENTS IN HISTORY

On July 31, 1966, residents of Alabama burn Beatles' records and other paraphernalia after a quote from John Lennon proclaiming his band to be "more popular than Jesus" is published in the American teen magazine Datebook. Lennon's remark was originally made in March 1966 during an interview with the London newspaper The Evening Standard, in which he argued that the public were more infatuated with the band than with Jesus, and that Christian faith was declining to the extent that it might be outlasted by rock music. Although the initial release of the interview drew no controversy, it drew angry reactions from Christian communities when it was republished in the U.S. that July. The comments incited protests and threats, and some radio stations stopped playing Beatles songs. Lennon later apologized and explained that he was not comparing himself to Christ.

RELIGION CALENDAR

July 30: Eid al-Adha (Islamic)

Aug. 1: Lughnasadh (Pagan and Wiccan)

Aug. 15: Feast of the Assumption (Roman Catholic)

Aug. 16: Paryushana (Jain)

Aug. 19: Islamic New Year (Islamic)

Sept. 1: Pitru Paksha (Hindu)

Sept. 11: Coptic New Year (Coptic Orthodox Christian)

Sept. 18: Rosh Hashanah (Jewish)

Sept. 21: Mabon (Pagan and Wiccan)

Sept. 28: Yom Kippur (Jewish)

GOOD BOOK?

"I Have Walked With the Living God" by Pat Robertson

In this heartwarmingly honest account, Pat Robertson gives you an inside look at his life and legacy, and shares about the power that dwells behind what's visible. Packed with explosive truths about the reality of God, "I Have Walked With the Living God" lays bare Robertson's deepest feelings about a God who brings miracles into the daily lives of those who trust Him.

THE WORD

Pentecost: A Christian feast held on the seventh Sunday after Easter that marks the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the followers of Jesus Christ.

RELIGION AROUND THE WORLD

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of Burundi is:

- Roman Catholic: 62.1%

- Protestant: 23.9%

- Muslim: 2.5%

- Other: 3.6%

- Unspecified: 7.9%

