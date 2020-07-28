MARY ESTHER -- An investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Mary Esther man on charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and possession of child pornography.

Kevin Foy, 32, of Argyle Court was taken into custody Monday, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

While investigating a reported sexual battery at Foy’s home, OCSO investigators obtained enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Foy’s electronic and other devices. The search warrant was executed on July 16.

They discovered approximately 50 images of child pornography on Foy’s computer. One image depicted a victim, then age 2, who was later identified by her mother.

The victim disclosed being sexually abused by Foy on numerous occasions over a six-year period ending in 2017.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.