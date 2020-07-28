PANAMA CITY — Bay County has confirmed three new COVID-19 patient deaths, health officials announced on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, 18 residents with the virus have died to date. The latest deaths include an 80-year-old woman, 82-year-old man and an 85-year-old man. The dates the cases were counted were July 6, July 7 and July 11 respectively.

DOH-Bay offers condolences to the latest victims’ family and will continue to work diligently with our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 117 new residents with COVID-19, including 39 associated with long-term care facilities. Also, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday there were 79 people in county hospitals with COVID-19, a drop from the 82 people the previous day.

So far, the county has had 3,146 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,087 residents and 59 non-residents.

DOH-Bay also received confirmation of 117 additional resident cases of COVID-19 with 598 negative test results with 16.4 percent positive for July 27. There are 39 new confirmed cases associated with Long Term Care Facilities. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration as of 10 a.m. today there are 79 persons in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

The county’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 15%, up from 14% the previous day. Of the 21,671 tests processed in the county to date, 18,495 were negative.

Data is preliminary and subject to change based on public health investigations.

Cities in the county with cases based on patients’ zip codes include 2,188 in Panama City, 382 in Panama City Beach, 321 in Lynn Haven, 51 in Youngstown, 13 in Callaway, 52 in Southport, three in Parker, seven at Tyndall Air Force Base, 32 in Fountain, one in Bayou George, two at Inlet Beach, one in Seacrest, one in Watersound, three in Vernon, eight in Mexico Beach and 22 unknown.

DOH-Bay is testing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. For screening, please call DOH-Bay at (850) 872-4455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and follow the prompts. Testing is by appointment only. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat. The CDC has a symptom checker available at CDC.gov/coronavirus. For additional testing options and information, visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov.

If you have been tested by DOH-Bay, please answer the call from the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 results line at (833) 917-2880. They will ask for a name and date of birth to provide you with a negative test result. This number is legitimate and is a Department of Health sponsored initiative. Caller ID should identify the call as FL DOH. This will provide support to DOH-Bay so that we can focus on contacting positives persons and case investigations. Please note callers will not ask for social security numbers or medical information.

For residents who need physical copies of their COVID-19 test results, please follow the directions below.

Phone: Call (850) 872-4455 and follow the prompts to COVID test results prompts and request the status with the representative. You will be provided with the option to obtain your results in person (if negative) or electronically (negative or positive).

Office: If you come to our office, do not get out of your car. Please call (850) 872-4455 and follow the COVID test results prompts. Please let us know you are in the parking lot and we will deliver your results to you in your vehicle.

Email: You can make your request by emailing baymedicalrecords@flhealth.gov. After you complete the authorization form, you will need to respond with a picture of your photo ID and we will send your result to you via an encrypted email. The email must be viewed on a desktop or laptop PC as the encryption is not mobile friendly.