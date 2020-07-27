A sudden, devastating tragedy unfolded Monday afternoon off St. George Island, as a 40-year-old Mississippi man drowned in the rough waters offshore.

Sheriff A.J. Smith said William Irby, of New Albany, Mississippi, had arrived Saturday with his wife and two children, ages 16 and 8, and were staying in a unit in the 400 block of East Gorrie Drive.

The sheriff said that at about 1:30 p.m, Irby’s 16-year-old son had become distressed on a sandbar while swimming about 50 yards offshore and so Irby went out to get him.

"The weather was rough, it was white capping," said Smith. ""The conditions were pretty rough out there."

A group of people on the beach also swam out to retrieve the two, and were able to bring the boy back safely. Irby was unresponsive, so it took them longer to bring him in, said the sheriff.

A nearby deputy ran to assist, and was joined by first responders from the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department, emergency medical staff from Weems Memorial Hospital as well as people on the beach, in assisting with CPR.

"They did an exemplary job trying to save this guy’s life," said Smith. "Everybody worked really hard to try to save his life."

Irby was transported to Weems, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith said sheriff’s office staffers, including the victim advocate, have reached out to help the family, who are returning today to New Albany.

"Everybody’s stepped up, and we’re really thankful and appreciative," he said. "They didn’t know anybody here."

Smith said the department is considering additional ways, along with the flag notification system, of making visitors aware of the threat of rough water.

"People coming here for vacation they often don’t understand how treacherous these waters can be," he said. "When the wind’s blowing hard, stay out of the water. Wait until it settles down."

"It’s a terrible tragedy," Smith said. "A very sad thing."