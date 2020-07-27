August

4: First day for Teachers/Paras/10 Month Personnel (Professional Development Day at Schools)

5: Professional Development Day

6-7: Pre-Planning Days (Teachers/Paras/10 Month Personnel)

10-11: Pre-Planning Days (Teachers/Paras/10 Month Personnel)

12: First Day of School for Students

September

7: Labor Day (Students & All Personnel Out)

11: Recognition of "Patriot Day" at Schools

11: Progress Reports

17: Recognition of "Constitution Day" at Schools

21-25: Recognition of "Celebrate Freedom Week" at Schools

23: Early Release (Students released at 1 p.m.)

October

5-9: FTE Count Week

9: End of Grading Period

12-13: Fall Days (Students/Teachers/Paras/10 Month & Lunchroom Personnel/Bus Drivers Out)

20: Grades Due

21: Early Release (Students released at 1 p.m)

27: Report Cards Go Out

November

11: Recognition of Veterans at Chipley and Vernon Schools

18: Progress Reports

23-27: Thanksgiving Holidays (Students/Teachers/Paras/10 Month and Lunchroom Personnel/Bus Drivers Out)

25-27: Thanksgiving Holidays (12 Month Personnel Out)

December

18: Early Release (Students Released at 1 p.m.)

18: End of Grading Period

21-31: Christmas Break (Students/Teacher/Paras/10 Month and Lunchroom Personnel/Bus Drivers Out)

24-25: 12 Month Personnel out

31: 12 Month Personnel Out

January

1: 12 Month Personnel Out

1: Teachers/10 Month Personnel Out

1-5: Students/Lunchroom Personnel/Bus Drivers Out

4: Teacher Professional Development Day

5: Teacher Planning Day

6: Classes Resume

8: Grades Due

15: Report Cards Go Out

18: Martin Luther King Day (Students and All Personnel Out)

February

3: Early Release (Students Released at 1 p.m.)

8: Progress Reports

8-12: FTE Count Week

15: Presidents Day (Students and 10 Month Personnel Out)

March

12: End of Grading Period

19: Grades Due

22-26: Spring Break (Students and All Personnel Out)

April

1: Report Cards Go Out

2: Spring Day (Students and 10 Month Personnel Out)

22: Progress Reports

May

4: FPTC Graduation

13: Senior Exams

14: Senior Exams (Last Day for Senior Make-up)

25: VHS Senior Awards 5:30 p.m.

25: CHS Senior Awards 7:30 p.m.

27: VHS Graduation

28: CHS Graduation

28: WISE Graduation

28: End of Grading Period

28: Grades Due

28: Last of School Early Release (Students Released at 1 p.m.)

31: Memorial Day (All Personnel Out)

June

1-2: Post Planning Days for Teachers/Paras/10 Month Personnel

4: Report Cards Go Out