Union Chapel Road in Northport reopened Thursday with a new look and a simplified intersection. A complicated traffic pattern on the busy road that involved two intersections with two traffic signals was simplified.

The road was rerouted to run between the Dollar General Store and the Shell Station and eliminated an intersection on the south side of the Shell Station. The southern traffic signal was also eliminated while a turn lane for traffic traveling south on Alabama Highway 69 was added to help motorists turn left onto Union Chapel Road.

Motorists had been rerouted during the construction onto a detour that involved rerouting traffic onto Hamnertown Road and Barnes Settlement Road. The project began in October 2019.

GFC Construction Inc. in Duncanville completed the $.143 million project, which was paid for with federal funds, the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission and the city of Northport. Some construction is still ongoing as workers complete the removal of what used to be Union Chapel Road on the south side of the shell. Motorists should exercise caution as construction workers are still present.