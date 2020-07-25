Masks, virtual school, UV lights - every school has a different approach.

As the fall semester approaches, local schools face a multitude of questions surrounding the safety of children amid the coronavirus outbreak.

While all schools are dealing with it, private and charter schools have unique challenges. Rocky Bayou Christian School, a private school in Niceville, and Liza Jackson Preparatory School in Fort Walton Beach, a charter school, are among them.

RELATED: COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Northwest Florida

RELATED: PHOTOS: School in the age of COVID-19

Rocky Bayou shut down a week earlier than most schools when the coronavirus outbreak became too rampant to continue gathering children — even in the name of education.

A teacher and student affiliated with the school were in contact with the first known case of COVID-19 in Okaloosa County, so it closed the week before its designated spring break. Then it rolled out a remote learning program that, frankly, it wasn’t weren’t ready for, said Michael Mosley, the School’s superintendent.

Despite that, he is proud to say 99 percent of the students turned in all of their school work.

But as schools prepare to open again for in-person education in August, he wants Rocky Bayou to be better prepared to handle the obstacles.

“Our feeling at the end of May was, ‘We can’t do what we just did again. We can’t do that in August. We’ve gotta have something better than that,’ ” Mosley said. “What we were doing felt too much like home school. Our teachers were all still teaching and they were actually probably working harder than they do normally with in-person school. It was too big of a burden on our parents.

“Given the recent spikes in cases in Okaloosa County, we are starting to get some inquiries from parents about, ‘Hey if we decide we don’t want to risk having our kid back in school in August, can we use other pathways?’ We’re making that available for folks.”

Despite talk of delays in other Okaloosa County schools’ start dates, Rocky Bayou will start classes Aug. 10, Mosley said. The students have several options with different price points.

One option is traditional home school, which Rocky Bayou has offered for almost 50 years. Another option for third through 12th grade is online school, which has been an option for two years and operates similarly to Florida Virtual School. An option for fourth through 12th grade is to do the in-person class, but at home — giving the students personal interactions with the teacher without being in school. For seventh through 12th grade, they will film the teacher giving the lessons in class.

For fourth through 12th grade, the school will offer the curriculum in an online platform and provide the students with their own devices. Rocky Bayou will train the students, teachers and parents in advance.

“The notion that I’m charging tuition for kids to learn at home – that was obviously a consideration we had,” Mosley said. “Parents were a lot more involved in the spring with having to do some of the work. We’re really trying to alleviate a lot of that and make it where we have student training. If we can train ours to do school remotely before they have to go remote, I think we’ll be in better shape.”

RELATED: CORONAVIRUS: What went wrong in Florida? Timing, testing, tourism and a COVID-19 crush

RELATED: COVID-19 cases spike in young people, school districts delay start in Northwest Florida

The other option is to return to in-person school, but it won’t look the same. It will include daily temperature checks, a greater emphasis on handwashing, social distancing, no sharing of equipment, regular cleaning of surfaces, a lack of field trips and masks on the staff members.

“Our parents’ No. 1 question is, ‘What’s gonna happen when somebody tests positive?’ ” Mosley said. “My answer to that is, ‘We won’t know ‘till that happens.’ We’ve been running summer programs since June 8 and we haven’t had a positive case yet in our students or our faculty. It’s going to happen. It has to happen. We’re going to follow the county health department protocols when that happens.”

Parents appear to be in two camps on whether masks should be required.

“One camp doesn’t want their kids wearing face masks in school. One camp wants everybody wearing face masks in school,” Mosley said. “What we’re doing now in our summer programs is we’re requiring it of all the adults unless they’re involved in athletic stuff, and we’re highly encouraging it with the kiddos but not requiring it.”

Another big unanswered question is what will happen with sports.

“We don’t have as many fans as Niceville does, but we’ll have 3,000 people on a football day,” Mosley said.

The Florida High School Athletic Association voted to resume school sports with a July 27 start date. Rocky Bayou will launch football Aug. 28 versus Snook Academy of Alabama.

Liza Jackson Preparatory School has had a different experience and strategy since the pandemic started.

The school recently sent out a survey to parents about delaying the first day of school to Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 11, and Principal Kaye Mckinley said they will follow the calendar of the Okaloosa County School District, which could mean starting classes Aug. 31.

“Our teachers are phenomenal,” McKinley said. “On March 30, we didn’t miss a beat in instruction of our students. My teachers continued teaching through Google Classroom and Google Meets.”

During that time, the teachers taught using synchronous learning, in which a group of students learn at the same time, which is allowed. Liza Jackson will only offer in-person school in the fall because charter schools are not allowed to offer virtual courses; only school districts are authorized under Florida statutes. Virtual school is considered asynchronous learning because the students learn the same material at different times and locations.

And because it’s a charter school, children who don’t want to return will lose their spot.

“We have 1,470 students on a wait list,” McKinley said. “If I have an empty slot, I fill the slot so we can stay up to the numbers we’re contracted for. Since we are not authorized to do an online program, we told the parents, ‘If you choose not to come to the brick and mortar, you will withdraw from Liza and choose home school or sign up for virtual school through the School District, but we will put you on the priority list for returning in January. So far we only have 22 who have done that.”

Liza Jackson has made several purchases for those who choose to return. Among them are automatic hand sanitizer stations in the hallways, water fountain spigot covers so children can’t drink from the water fountain, water dispensers for children to bring their own bottle and UV sanitizer lights.

“In the case of a positive case in a classroom, we can sanitize the entire classroom in 15 minutes – similar to what they’ve used in nursing homes,” McKinley said.

The school also purchased thermometers and will take students’ temperatures as they get on the school bus. Riders are required to wear a mask while on the bus.

“The school bus riders will enter the school through a separate door so we know those students are cleared,” McKinley said. “We have a real systemic plan for how students will enter the building, whether they’re car riders or their parents walk them up to the front door and release them. We won’t have any adults, parents or visitors in the building; it will just be the students and staff.”

The school used a grant to purchase Chromebooks and iPads, so every student will have their own device in case of a shutdown.

While only teachers and students on buses are required to masks, McKinley said the mask rules are subject to change. She has more than 6,000 face masks from the Department of Health to distribute if needed.

McKinley said their school is ready to start, regardless of its date. Things certainly look different from her perspective.

“I’ve been in education for 42 years and never done anything like this,” she said. “I’ve taught in Europe, Asia and all over the United States; I’m a military wife. I taught in the Philippines during the revolution. I taught in Germany when Desert Storms started. I’ve been where there have been world events, but nothing like this.”