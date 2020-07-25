Alabama Assistant Attorney General Graham Sisson said he has seen doors open through the Americans with Disabilities Act both in his personal and professional life.

Sisson was paralyzed from the waist down in a car accident as a senior in high school.

"The ADA means the world to me as the premier civil rights law for persons with disabilities," he said. "It has ensured equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities like me. It has had the greatest impact in making sure that private businesses and other public spaces are physically accessible."

When the ADA was signed July 26, 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, it provided for a freedom that many citizens like Sisson did not have before: The same opportunities for success allowed to the able-bodied, with fewer barriers and more accessibility to the world.

The act especially was exciting for the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, whose mission is to enable Alabama’s children and adults with disabilities to achieve their maximum potential.

ADRS Commissioner Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw said the ADA gave the department a tremendous boost because it brought national attention to the needs of people with disabilities and how ADRS can help meet those needs.

"We have always served individuals with disabilities in one way or another, and because of the ADA more people are now paying attention to these specific needs and the need for specialized services at times," she said. "We can support the community in that way because of our expertise in that area."

The impact the ADA would have on ADRS and its consumers immediately was clear, Burdeshaw said.

"Our entire mission and everything we do is completely in line with the ADA and all of its amendments," she said. "It was exciting that it would open the door to more opportunities for the people that we serve."

Bobby Silverstein, who practices law in the Washington, D.C. area advocating for people with disabilities, played an important role in the creation and signing of the ADA.

Silverstein was the staff director and chief counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Disability Policy in 1987.

The subcommittee was chaired by Sen. Tom Harkin of Iowa after Democrats took control of the Senate. The original version of the ADA, which was developed by the National Council on Disability, was rewritten, introduced and negotiated with the Reagan administration and Republicans in the Senate.

The ADA initially met some resistance, but Silverstein said the bipartisan mission of getting it on the radar of presidential candidates Bush and Michael Dukakis was accomplished.

Both candidates expressed support for the act; when Bush was elected, he stood by his comments.

"He made a number of public statements supporting the ADA, including at his first State of the Union," Silverstein said. "We set in motion a dynamic which made it hard for people to oppose it given that the president-elect was supporting it."

The original ADA was proposed by the NCD, which happened to be made up of 12 Reagan appointees. Continued positive political statements made it difficult for the business community and others to oppose the ADA because it received bipartisan support.

Although things did not happen overnight, the ADA continued to gain support and attention. A large part of this is credited to Harkin’s debate of the final version.

Silverstein said he did something that had never been done when he debated on the floor of the U.S. Senate without saying a single word. Instead, Harkin debated through the use of American Sign Language. This, Silverstein said, is what he remembers most about the process.

"(The signing of the ADA) is not really where I had the major emotional reaction," he said. "It was watching Sen. Harkin using sign language to debate the final passage and then observing the reactions of his Senate colleagues who, all of a sudden, from all over, you saw senators and others come to the floor to witness not only the final passage of the ADA but witness history in terms of how it was debated."

At the end of his floor statement, Harkin made an incredibly powerful dedication.

"We as a society make a pledge that every child with a disability will have the opportunity to maximize his or her potential to live proud, productive and prosperous lives in the mainstream of our society," he said. "We love you all and welcome you into the world. We look forward to becoming your friends, your neighbors, and your coworkers. We say, whatever you decide for your goal, go for it. The doors are open, and the barriers are coming down."

After 30 years, there is much to be celebrated and yet still a great deal of work to do. However, those reflecting on the law are proud of the impact it has had for people with disabilities.