The number of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Florida and across the state, as well as the death toll in the state, continued to climb rapidly with the Florida Department of Health reporting 12,444 new cases and 135 new deaths.

The pressure on Okaloosa County medical staff, especially those working in intensive care units, has eased somewhat late this week, according to a report filed by county Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox.

Wednesday afternoon a report filed by Maddox showed just one ICU unit bed was available across the entire county and that nine surge beds had been staffed in preparation for an emergency.

The county reported 19 of the 54 occupied ICU beds were filled by COVID-19 patients and six of those patients required the use of ventilators.

In his Thursday report, Maddox said that the number of coronavirus victims occupying ICU beds had dropped by three and a total of six ICU beds in the county were available for use.

Also, 15 of 62 surge beds had been staffed.

On Friday, Maddox updated numbers to indicate that seven ICU beds were available and that three COVID-19 patients were no longer occupying ICU beds. There were a total of 13 coronavirus patients in ICU units countywide and the number on ventilators had dropped from six to four.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, however, rose by seven and overall hospital room availability for the county’s three acute care centers had dropped by 14 to 92.

None of the deaths were in the four county region that includes Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Bay counties, but Santa Rosa reported 141 new cases, Bay 121 and Okaloosa 55.

There were five new hospitalizations in Okaloosa, four in Santa Rosa and two in Bay. Walton County reported 13 new cases but no new hospitalizations.

Of the 964 total cases reported in Walton County 75 have been long term care facility residents or staff and 64 jail inmates. Only seven are presently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Walton County, according to its Health Department.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 402,312 +12,444

Total Florida resident deaths: 5,653, +135

Non-resident deaths: 115, +1

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

--- --- ---

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,288, +141

Deaths: 19, +0

Hospitalizations: 134, +4

---

Milton: 1,019, +103

Gulf Breeze: 423, +9

Navarre: 346, +6

Pace: 208, +12

Jay: 77, +1

Pensacola Beach: 5, no change

Bagdad: 3, no change

Missing: 191, +9

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,202, +55

Deaths: 16, +0

Hospitalizations: 105, +5

---

Fort Walton Beach: 773, +30

Crestview: 427, +8

Destin: 333, +5

Niceville: 236, +9

Mary Esther: 124, +4

Shalimar: 119, +6

Baker: 43, +1

Valparaiso: 21, +1

Laurel Hill: 20, +1

Eglin AFB: 17, no change

Holt: 15, +1

Hurlburt Field: 1, no change

Milligan, 1, no change

Missing: 47, +2

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 964, +33

Deaths: 11, no change

Hospitalizations: 50, no change

---

Santa Rosa Beach: 305, +15

DeFuniak Springs: 300 , +4

Freeport: 100, +4

Miramar Beach: 77, +1

Inlet Beach: 27, +1

Ponce de Leon: 5, no change

Paxton, 4, no change

Watersound: 1

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

Missing, 34, +1

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 2,477, +121

Deaths: 14, no change

Hospitalizations: 87, +2

---

Panama City: 1,669, +81

Panama City Beach: 330 , +16

Lynn Haven: 256, +16

Youngstown: 45, +3

Southport: 41, +1

Fountain: 27, +1

Callaway: 10, no change

Tyndall AFB: 7, no change

Mexico Beach: 5, +2

Parker: 2, no change

Inlet Beach: 2, no change

Vernon: 2, +2

Bayou George: 1, no change

Missing: 20, +2