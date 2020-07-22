It comes on the east winds, a weedy nuisance for beach goers.

A shift in summer winds has turned Palm Beach County’s shoreline into a chunky brown seaweed stew with easterly breezes harvesting a banner crop of the pelagic flora this year.

University of South Florida researchers predicted a sargassum slurry would find its way to South Florida after watching it blossom in the Caribbean, but early forecasts for 2020 underestimated the size of the blooms which are now being compared to some of the largest yields in recent history.

"We don’t know why they increased so rapidly in the past two months," said Chuanmin Hu, a University of South Florida oceanography professor who publishes a monthly sargassum forecast based on satellite observations. "We are still investigating."

The June forecast from USF said the total amount of sargassum in the Central West Atlantic through the Caribbean increased from 8.7 million tons in May to 12.7 million tons in June – a 46 percent increase and more than what grew during the banner years of 2015 and 2019.

The record-holder for sargassum production since 2000 remains 2018 when 20.4 million tons was observed June.

"We sometimes get complaints from the public because they want it raked," said Brian McManus, a lieutenant with Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue about the sargassum. "People get spoiled because it’s so pretty and we had a really nice period and then whammo, it’s back."

On Tuesday, McManus was overseeing Ocean Inlet Park, which had only a slender rope of sargassum crusting the wrack line at high tide.

But from Lake Worth Beach to Jupiter, the sargassum cut a shaggy path shin deep and 20-feet wide in some places.

New Jersey residents Lauren and Frank LaMasa were visiting Lake Worth Beach on Tuesday. The couple said they had one beach day with no seaweed, and were disappointed to see it show up the past few days.

Stepping through seaweed on the sand is unpleasant but it can also be uncomfortable when swimming. The lifeguard information board at Lake Worth Beach warned Tuesday that "seaweed is itchy!"

"Our kids like to go in the water but it’s a little hard when they are freaking out because it’s touching them," Lauren LaMasa said.

A spat of west winds earlier this month kept much of the sargassum offshore, but the Bermuda High has shifted in the Central Atlantic so that easterly breezes are more predominant. Sargassum that gets into the Florida Straits sails up the Gulf Stream and can get pushed into Palm Beach County.

Sargassum is good for the environment in that it provides shelter for hatchling sea turtles, who feed on the tiny crabs and other organisms that live in the seaweed. Birds also pick through it to find food.

But in large quantities, it can tangle in boat propellers, get sucked into the engines of personal watercraft, release stinky hydrogen sulfide gas as it decays, and if left several feet deep on the beach, can prevent newly hatched sea turtles from reaching the water.

Mechanical beach raking is restricted during sea turtle nesting season.

Brian LaPointe, a researcher at Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute who specializes in algae blooms, said large amounts of sargassum have come ashore in parts of the Florida Keys also.

He said nutrient-rich runoff full of nitrogen and phosphorus is the biggest influence in causing sargassum blooms to balloon.

Climate change is also a factor, LaPointe said. Warmer ocean temperatures means more evaporation, and consequently more rainfall, which increases runoff.

"The Amazon basin has experienced extreme rainfall and increased flooding in recent years," he said. "That would result in more nitrate flux to the tropical Atlantic Ocean where the sargassum bloom develops."

