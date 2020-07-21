Santa Rosa County schools will likely delay opening by two weeks and parents will now have an additional option for enrolling their students in school this fall.

Santa Rosa County School District Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that he would be asking the school board this week to approve pushing back the start of schools to Aug. 24 and to approve a remote learning option on top of the in-person and virtual school options.

Wyrosdick also said he would ask the board to approve a policy requiring students to wear masks in situations where they are not able to practice social distancing.

The remote learning option will allow student to be signed in during school hours, and be assigned a teacher from their zoned school. Students will also be able to participate in clubs and school activities for their zoned school while enrolled in the program.

Parents will have until Aug. 3 to make a decision.