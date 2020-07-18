Jeremiah’s Community Garden in Tuscaloosa was hit hard by heavy rain and floodwaters last week. Half the nonprofit garden’s 1 acre of plants were lost in the washout.

The garden, run by Bettye and Roy Lofton, donates its produce to local organizations, as well as straight to local families. Volunteers usually pick around 500 pounds of vegetables each day: after the torrential rain, the daily harvest is less than half that. Weather said up to 5 inches of rain fell in the area on July 7.

"It’s going to take a while, but we will recover," Bettye Lofton said. "We’ve got some work cut out for us."

Lofton said they were planning to expand their orchard and build more greenhouses, but that progress has been delayed by the flood damage. A new fence, along with their newly planted orchard, were two of the major losses.

The half of the garden lost to the rain will be out of commission until October or November, Lofton said. In the meantime, volunteers will be tending to the soil health of the flooded areas.

Jeremiah’s Community Garden has established a GoFundMe to cover the cost of the damage, but the fund is around $3,000 short of its $5,000 goal as of Friday. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/h2khm2-flood-damage-repair.

The garden accepts volunteers Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., except in cases of inclement weather. This weekend, volunteers are attempting to salvage any plants possible from the orchard by replacing the washed-out soil.

"Sometimes I say the volunteers are more valuable than money, because this kind of thing can’t be done with money," Lofton said.

Those in need of fresh produce, as well as volunteers, can call Lofton at 205-242-3772, though she says walk-ins are always welcome.

Jeremiah’s Community Garden is near the Holy Spirit Catholic School, across from the baseball field, off James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway.